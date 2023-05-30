Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Holloway Lodging Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

About Holloway Lodging

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

