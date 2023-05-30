HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,173,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,221. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 891,051 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $21,315,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

