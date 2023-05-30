HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. HP also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.81-0.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. 10,013,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.