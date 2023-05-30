ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $237.42 million and $3.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,389,733 coins and its circulating supply is 958,389,750 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,378,318.991339. The last known price of ICON is 0.24880608 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,796,914.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

