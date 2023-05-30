iExec RLC Price Reaches $1.59 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00005733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $115.15 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019396 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,752.97 or 1.00023121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.58191179 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $6,564,343.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

