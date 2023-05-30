iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 645,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,190. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $335.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness acquired 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 212,046 shares of company stock valued at $927,300. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

