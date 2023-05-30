Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.85

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 95534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Impala Platinum Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.1637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

