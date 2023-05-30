IMV (IMVIQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st.

IMV Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of IMVIQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,707. The firm has a market cap of $949,681.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.97. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

