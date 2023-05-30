IMV (IMVIQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st.

IMV Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,707. IMV has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

