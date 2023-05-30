Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) Insider Sells A$910,000.00 in Stock

Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM – Get Rating) insider Brook Adcock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08), for a total value of A$910,000.00 ($594,771.24).
Income Asset Management Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.
About Income Asset Management Group
See Also
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
- Wall Street Is At Odds Over Trying on American Eagle at $10
Receive News & Ratings for Income Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.