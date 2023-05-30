Insider Buying: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) SVP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) SVP Joshua C. Hicks acquired 10,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 1,421,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,048. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.