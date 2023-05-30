Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $2,946,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,351,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,275. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

