Insider Selling: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 584,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.