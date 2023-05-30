Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $48,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,491,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,475,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $175,817.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72.

Fastly Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131,030 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 19.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

