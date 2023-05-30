Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) Director Robert Thomas Helina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FSI remained flat at $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 38,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,096. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

