Insider Selling: Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Insider Sells 21,410 Shares of Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Julian R. Soell sold 21,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $24,407.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Proterra Trading Up 5.3 %

PTRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Proterra Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,926,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,255,000 after buying an additional 535,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,289,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 129,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,135,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,946,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proterra by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 141,081 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

