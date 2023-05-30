Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 9,080 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
RingCentral Trading Down 0.5 %
RingCentral stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $68.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
