Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 9,080 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.5 %

RingCentral stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.