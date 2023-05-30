Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells 16,036 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Urban Outfitters Stock Performance
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.52.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
