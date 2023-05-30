Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Sells 16,036 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

