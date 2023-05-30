Insider Selling: Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $132.77. 594,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,639. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

