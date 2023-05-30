International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $129.10. 1,677,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

