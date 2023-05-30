International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.19. Approximately 38,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 210,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.74.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

