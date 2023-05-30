Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in May

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,204,800 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 48,631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,973.9 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

IITSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

