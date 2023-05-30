Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,145. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.
