inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 325,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 344.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in inTEST by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading

