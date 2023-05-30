inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
inTEST Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 325,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at inTEST
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 344.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in inTEST by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
Further Reading
