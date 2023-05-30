Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in May

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

IPI traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 69,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,999. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $69.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $237.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intrepid Potash

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Featured Stories

