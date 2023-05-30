Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.33. 10,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

