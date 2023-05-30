Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.36

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 578984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.