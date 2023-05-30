Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.36

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 578984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
