Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. 4,381,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,379. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

