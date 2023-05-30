Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Investar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Investar

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,407 shares of company stock worth $120,106 in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Investar Trading Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 79.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Investar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 4,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.34 million. Analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.