Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 30th (ADXS, CASY, CBWBF, CHPT, COIN, ELEV, ETRN, GMS, HEI, HLPPY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 30th:
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.50.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Securities currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.
Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $386.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $274.00.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $216.00.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
