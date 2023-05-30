Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 30th (ADXS, CASY, CBWBF, CHPT, COIN, ELEV, ETRN, GMS, HEI, HLPPY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 30th:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Securities currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $104.00 target price on the stock.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $386.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $274.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $216.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

