IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $593.71 million and approximately $37.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

