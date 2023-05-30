Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. 1,201,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,101. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,588. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.