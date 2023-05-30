iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

STIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.91. 438,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,794. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

