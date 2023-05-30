iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,884,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

