iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,886,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,311,000 after acquiring an additional 458,443 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 515,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,818. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

