iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TAGStone Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.24. 1,442,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,629. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

