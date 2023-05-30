iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,373 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 239,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

