iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,808,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.