iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 379,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 483,889 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

