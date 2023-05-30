iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 869,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,547. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

