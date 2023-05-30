iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 21.2% in May

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

