iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.39

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 1796621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,822,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

