iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Position Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 1.12% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,903. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

