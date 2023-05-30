iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 4th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 3.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 2,207,553 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

