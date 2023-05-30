iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 257,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.