iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.87

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 26515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $674.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 218,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,560,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 115,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.