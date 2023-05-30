iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.64

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 75267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 146,498.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

