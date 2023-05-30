iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.81

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 96789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $674.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

