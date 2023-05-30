iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $226.91

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.91 and last traded at $226.04, with a volume of 93862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average of $226.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 395,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,520,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

