Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,781 call options.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance
NYSE ITUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,922,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.