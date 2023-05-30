Itaú Unibanco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,781 call options.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 39,922,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.